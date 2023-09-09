Hurricane Lee downgraded to a category 3 storm

Hurricane Lee 5 p.m. Friday. CREDIT: WINK News

Hurricane Lee continues to track northwest as a Category 3 hurricane, as of the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory.

The National Hurricane Center reports Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane throughout the weekend and into early next week.

NHC mentions Lee is expected to turn north due to a mid-latitude trough that will move into the Great Lakes Region. This will weaken the western portion of the ridge and in turn, Lee is expected to turn toward the poles.

Hurricane Lee 5 p.m., advisory on Friday, Sept. 8. CREDIT: WINK News

Hurricane Lee has winds moving at 115 mph. The NHC reports that Lee is moving west-northwest near 12 mph. This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

The previous night, Lee became a Category 5 storm. Hurricane Hunters shared a video inside the eye of the storm on social media.

Here’s last night’s flight inside the eye of Cat 5 #hurricaneLee pic.twitter.com/I9Gmy4sHut — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot is forecast to strengthen, though maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts, as of 11 a.m.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days. Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend, according to the NHC.

Current models forecast Margot will not reach Florida during the duration of its cycle.

Margot is moving 12 mph west-northwest. This motion is expected to continue during the next seven days.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee throughout its cycle.