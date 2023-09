Neighbors are holding a vigil for a couple that was murdered in their North Port home on Aug. 31.

According to North Port Police, 21-year-old Dima Tower was arrested for the deaths of his adoptive parents, 49-year-old Robbie Tower and 51-year-old Jennifer Tower.

The residents of 1200 block of Mallicoat Road are holding a vigil on Saturday to mourn Robbie and Jennifer.