Hurricane Lee drops in intensity as National Hurricane Center eyes two new systems, watches Margot

Hurricane Lee continues to track west-northwest, but has now dropped in intensity to a category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.

The National Hurricane Center stated, “On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, followed by gradual weakening.”

The Hurricane Hunters shared a video inside the eye of the storm on social media from when it was a Cat 5 storm.

Here’s last night’s flight inside the eye of Cat 5 #hurricaneLee pic.twitter.com/I9Gmy4sHut — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 8, 2023

Margot is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. The NHC expects a gradual turn to the north-northwest and north during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Margot is likely to become a hurricane within the next couple of days – meaning winds of 74 mph or greater.

Current models forecast Margot will not reach Florida.

And, there are two other disturbances coming off the coast of Africa. While both are worth watching, chances for development are low, 30-percent, at this point according to the Hurricane Center’s 8:00 A.M. advisory.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee and the rest of the Tropics.