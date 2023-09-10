Mutilated alligator carcasses found in canal

Neighbors in a community found two alligator carcasses floating in a Buckingham canal, near Lehigh Acres.

With the head and tail missing, neighbors are thinking these animals were possibly hunted and dumped in the canal.

A Lehigh Acres group Facebook page posted about the carcasses on Saturday, and some residents in Buckingham said they knew something was up with the canal because they could smell it.

The canal runs across miles worth of homes, and it didn’t take long for people in the area to notice.

“We were driving by, my husband and I, and as we passed it the first time we stopped to look, and later on, as we came back we saw at least four other cars stopping to look,” said resident Elizabeth Pere.

24 hours later, the carcasses are still there.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified and is looking into it.

In Florida, it is against the law to kill an alligator, punishable by a third-degree felony.

WINK reached out to LCSO and Florida Fish and Wildlife about this issue and will keep you updated on what is to come.