Hurricane Lee maintains major storm status; forecast to weaken throughout the week

Hurricane Lee 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

Hurricane Lee continues to track west-northwest as it continues to maintain its category 3 hurricane status with 120 mph winds per the 5 a.m. NHC advisory.

The National Hurricane Center stated, “On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, followed by gradual weakening.”

The Hurricane Hunters shared a video inside the eye of the storm on social media from when it was a Cat 5 storm.

Here’s last night’s flight inside the eye of Cat 5 #hurricaneLee pic.twitter.com/I9Gmy4sHut — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 8, 2023

Margot is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. The NHC expects a gradual turn to the north-northwest and north during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Margot is likely to become a hurricane within the next couple of days – meaning winds of 74 mph or greater.

Current models forecast Margot will not reach Florida.

There are two other disturbances coming off the coast of Africa. The first development is a weak area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a 10% chance of formation within the next seven days.

The second development is a tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa with a formation chance of 50% over the next seven days.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee and other tropical developments.