Miracle Monday: Child cancer patients ring the bell

For this week’s Mircale Monday, we appreciate the melodic sound of children cancer patients ringing the bell after completing their treatments.

WINK News visited Golisano Children’s Hospital to highlight child cancer patients as they go through their difficult chemotherapy treatment.

Watching them ring the bell in completion of their treatment is indescribable.

However, before they get to ring the bell, the child and family must deal with the stress that a cancer diagnosis and the fight against the disease must cause.

Treatment can last upwards of six months to two years. The staff at Golisano Children’s Hospital provides families with the support to cope.

WINK News spoke with Dr. Kim Shimoda, a pediatric psychologist, who works with children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders.

Golisano Childrens Hospital’s charity foundation, Barbaras Friends, and Lee Healths “Clips for Cancer” are holding fundraising events throughout the month of September for their cancer patients.

The sixth annual fundraiser event has a goal to raise $350,000. All proceeds will help families who struggle to pay for cancer treatment for their children.

Here is a list of events that will take place:

All participating SWFL 3 Pepper Burrito will be donating all proceeds from all kids’ meals sold during the month of September to benefit Barbara’s Friends.

Pure Barre Fort Myers and Gateway Studios will have donation classes throughout September.

On Sept. 23, from 12-3p.m., Bell Tower Shops will host a Family Fun Day benefiting Barbara’s Friends. This event will take place throughout the interior of the center & will feature games, a face painter, a DJ, a bounce house, your favorite stilt walker Way Too Tall Torrie and so much more. The event will also feature their very first “Flowers for the Fight” which will be a community art project on paint by number canvases with all proceeds supporting Golisano Children’s Hospital. The walls will be painted by the community and then displayed at Golisano for families to enjoy.

Learn about events and Clips for cancer and how to donate at barbarasfriends.org

For more information, visit www.belltowerfl.com for full details on “Flowers for the Fight”. The “Clips for Cancer” portion of the event will take place inside Dave & Busters.

Watch the full interview above.