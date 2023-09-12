City of Cape Coral could switch all city-owned vehicles to electric

The City of Cape Coral could soon trade gas pumps for charging stations. On Wednesday, the city will hear the pros and cons of switching its city-owned vehicles to electric or hybrids.

This means school buses, police cars and more could all be electric, changing the complete infrastructure of the city.

It’s not a matter of if but when.

“The future of our fleet will be electric vehicles,” said Cape Coral City Councilman Tom Hayden.

Hayden only sees one path for all of Cape Coral’s city-owned vehicles.

“I think as we look at a country that’s probably going to be turning to 40% electric vehicles by 2030, by mostly all-electric vehicles by 2050. It’s going to be up to the city now to step up and know that that’ll be the future of our fleet– will be electric,” Hayden said.

The question is how much this will cost and if electric vehicles stand up to our tropical weather.

Remember how many EV cars suddenly caught fire because of the salt water that got into them during Hurricane Ian? The is now happening to our north after Hurricane Idalia.

On Wednesday, city leaders will see a presentation on what it would take to convert to electric vehicles, plug-in-hybrid or fully hybrid vehicles.

“It’s easier for you to charge than pump gas,” said Denys Perdomo, a car salesman at Hyundai Fort Myers.

Perdomo was asked which car would be the most cost-effective for the city to choose.

“I would say the plug-in hybrid because it will keep you from pumping the gas, the emissions, and it’s more friendly to the environment,” Perdomo said.

The city’s fleet division also handles maintenance for fire and police vehicles.

Depending on the city’s decision, those have the possibility of making the transition to electric or hybrid as well.