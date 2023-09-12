Tropical storm watch issued for Bermuda due to Hurricane Lee; more updates in Atlantic

Hurricane Lee cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

A tropical storm warning has been announced for Bermuda due to Hurricane Lee, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest at approximately 6 mph, as of the 11 a.m., Tuesday advisory.

Hurricane Lee continues to track west-northwest as it continues to maintain its Category 3 hurricane status with 115 mph winds and gusts reaching 140 mph, NHC reports.

The National Hurricane Center stated, “A slow west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn toward the north by midweek,” NHC states. “Some strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening.”

Hurricane Margot continues to maintain its Category 1 status and is expected to strengthen through Wednesday, according to the advisory.

The NHC forecast predicts Margot will likely weaken by Thursday.

Hurricane Margot is showing maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph.

Margot is moving toward the north near 12 mph. The NHC expects a gradual turn to the north-northwest and north during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located near Africa, over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa has a formation chance of 70% over the next seven days.

Current models show all three developments are not a threat to Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee and other tropical developments.