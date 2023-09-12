Tri-Town Construction opening sales center on Fort Myers Beach

Tri-Town Construction has been building single-family homes in Southwest Florida for 17 years. This year, it has shifted its focus to rebuilding Fort Myers Beach, while setting up a sales center fronting Estero Boulevard.

Marc Devisse, owner of the company, builds custom homes. To expedite the process on the beach, he has two model homes of 1,360 and 1,853 square feet he plans to market from the new sales center, which should be ready by the end of September.

