Sanibel Causeway reduced to one lane for emergency restoration

Area of roadwork for emergency restoration to Sanibel Causeway (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Emergency restoration work will continue on the Sanibel Causeway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, crews will continue to work on McGregor Boulevard and the Sanibel Causeway from Port Comfort Road to Sanibel Island.

McGregor Boulevard will be reduced to one lane east of the toll plaza to Port Comfort Road.

The causeway islands around the temporary roadway are closed to the public, including from the water.

Roadwork will take place Thursday through next Friday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Crews will not be working on the weekends.

FHP advises planning ahead for delays.