Tropical storm conditions expected this weekend in Bermuda due to Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m., Wednesday advisory, tropical storm conditions are expected this weekend in Bermuda due to Hurricane Lee.

Hurricane Lee has begun to slow down slightly as it approaches Bermuda, according to the 5 a.m., National Hurricane Center advisory.

The center of the storm will pass west of Bermuda Thursday and Thursday night and then approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada late this week, NHC states.

Lee is moving west-northwest at 6 mph with 115 mph sustained winds and gusts reaching 140 mph as of the 8 a.m., Wednesday advisory.

The National Hurricane Center stated, “Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days; however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend.”

Hurricane Margot continues to maintain its Category 1 status and is expected to strengthen through Wednesday, according to the advisory.

The NHC forecast predicts Margot will likely weaken by Thursday.

Hurricane Margot is showing maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph.

Margot is moving toward the north near 12 mph. The NHC expects a gradual turn to the north-northwest and north during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located near Africa, over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa has a formation chance of 80% over the next seven days.

Current models show all three developments are not a threat to Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee and other tropical developments.