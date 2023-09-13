Paradise Coast Sports Complex to exceed revenue projections by $50M for fiscal year

Paradise Coast Sports Complex spent the start of its 2022-23 fiscal year focused on recovery from Hurricane Ian. Despite those challenges and other obstacles, such as construction delays, officials for the East Naples complex near Collier Boulevard and Interstate 75 interchange anticipate generating almost 50% more revenue than originally anticipated through the end of the fiscal year.

“In speaking with colleagues around the industry, what we’ve been able to achieve has been noticed around the industry and we are being used as a case study about what can be achieved with the circumstances that have been presented to us,” said Paradise Coast Sports Complex General Manager Adrian Moses during a Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

