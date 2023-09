The Charlotte County Hurricane Idalia Hotline will be active for only one more day.

If you need assistance with any damages related to Idalia you should call now.

The hotline will remain open through Friday.

Volunteers can help with:

cutting fallen trees

drywall, flooring and appliance removal

tarping roofs

mold mitigation

The phone number is 1-800-451-1954.

All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.