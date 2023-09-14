Tropical storm conditions expected this weekend in Bermuda due to Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee cone, 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Credit: WINK

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory, tropical storm conditions are expected this weekend in Bermuda due to Hurricane Lee.

According to NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory on Thursday, the center of the storm will pass west of Bermuda Thursday and Thursday night and then approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada late this week, NHC states.

Below is a video posted by the Hurricane Hunters on Wednesday showing the latest view of Hurricane Lee.

Lee is moving north-northwest at 9 mph with 100 mph sustained winds and gusts, making it a Category 2 storm.

The National Hurricane Center stated, “Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days; however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend.”

While Hurricane Margot continues to maintain its Category 1 status, the storm has weakened slightly while traversing the Central Atlantic, according to the NHC advisory.

Margot is forecast to meander within weak steering currents on Friday and make a small clockwise loop over the weekend.

Hurricane Margot is showing maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 mph.

Margot is moving toward the north-northwest near 6 mph. The NHC expects a continued turn to the north-northwest and north during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located near Africa, over the far eastern tropical Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa has a formation chance of 90% over the next seven days.

Current models show all three developments are not a threat to Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee and other tropical developments.