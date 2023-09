Photo by kat wilcox on Pexels.com

Police are investigating a shooting at a Circle K in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, multiple people were involved in the shooting at 1085 Grand Venture Drive.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Little information is known at this time, but police don’t think the shooting was random.

This is an ongoing investigation and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is released.