Cape Coral volunteers needed for CDC and FAU research on harmful algae blooms

Blue-green algae. Credit: WINK

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Atlantic University need volunteers for a study being conducted on the impact of harmful algae blooms in Cape Coral.

Due to the recent harmful algae blooms this summer, the study team is increasing collection efforts this fall.

Sessions will be held at the City of Cape Coral’s Public Works Department, located at 815 Nicholas Pkwy.

Here are the dates:

Sept. 20

Sept. 27-28

Oct. 11-12

Oct. 18-19

Oct. 25-26

Nov. 2

The algae bloom study will last approximately 16 weeks. Participants must complete a screening survey.

For a full list of study requirements and activities, please click here and contact Dr. Lorraine Backer from the CDC at lfb9@cdc.gov for more information to schedule your appointment.