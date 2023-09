A Fort Myers woman has been arrested on charges of animal torture.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Teresa Pierret, 52, kept her dog in deplorable conditions.

The black Labrador named BB was found in a cage breathing heavy, lethargic and with an open wound at his neck. It was also lying in its own feces.

Peirret said she could not care for the dog after her husband died in 2010.

She completed paperwork to surrender the dog to Lee County Domestic Animal Services.