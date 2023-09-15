Category 1 Hurricane Lee expected to bring afternoon tropical storm conditions in parts of New England

Hurricane Lee cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

The 5 a.m. NHC advisory forecast tropical storm conditions to begin Friday afternoon in parts of New England including Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket up to the U.S./Canada border, as Hurricane Lee accelerates northward.

The center of Lee will continue to move farther away from Bermuda this morning and approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada today and Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday, NHC states.

Below is a video posted by the Hurricane Hunters on Wednesday showing the latest view of Hurricane Lee’s eye wall.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Lee is moving north near 16 mph with 85 mph sustained winds and gusts, and a northward motion at a faster forward speed is expected through Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center stated, “Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days; however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend.”

While Hurricane Margot has been downgraded to a tropical storm, the storm has weakened slightly while traversing the Central Atlantic, according to the NHC advisory.

Hurricane Margot is showing maximum sustained wind speeds of 70 mph.

Margot is now drifting east southeast near 3 mph. The tropical storm is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next day or two. Then, a faster northeastward motion is forecast by Monday.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands, has a formation chance of 90% over the next seven days.

Current models show all three developments are not a threat to Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee and other tropical developments.