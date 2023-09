The El Jobean Fishing Pier in Port Charlotte (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

It’s a bee-utiful day, but you may want to rethink your fishing plans. The El Jobean Fishing Pier in Port Charlotte will be closed due to aggressive bees.

The pier is located at Garden Rd. and River Beach Dr. The site is expected to be closed for several days.

WINK News has reached out to a Charlotte County official in charge of the pier and has not received a response yet.