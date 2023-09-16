TD 15 forms in Atlantic; post-tropical Lee threatens parts of Canada

Per the 11 a.m., Friday advisory, Tropical Depression 15 has formed. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 18 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm late Friday and could become a hurricane late this weekend.

The NHC advisory forecast tropical storm conditions to begin Friday afternoon in parts of New England including Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket up to the U.S./Canada border, as Hurricane Lee accelerates northward.

A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of Canada including the New Brunswick border with the U.S., Point Lepreau and Nova Scotia.

Lee remains a large hurricane as it travels over the Eastern Atlantic.

The center of Lee will continue to move farther away from Bermuda Friday morning and approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada, according to the NHC.

Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday, the NHC states.

As of the 2 p.m. Saturday advisory, Lee is moving north-northeast near 22 mph with 75 mph sustained winds and 100 mph gusts, and a northward motion at a faster forward speed is expected through Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center stated, “Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days; however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm has weakened slightly while traversing the Central Atlantic, according to the NHC advisory.

Hurricane Margot is showing maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph.

Margot is now moving toward the Southeast near 8 mph. The tropical storm is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next day or two. Then, a faster northeastward motion is forecast by Monday.

Current models show all three developments are not a threat to Florida.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by midweek. It has a 30% chance of formation over the next seven days.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Lee and other tropical developments.