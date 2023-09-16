Neighbors mourn 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run

The memorial for the 15-year-old off Case Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

An investigation on a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old while riding his bike may continue over the weekend.

Florida Highway Patrol said a driver hit a teen on Case Road in Hendry County. The Labelle Fire Department said Saturday that the investigation is active.

WINK News saw people come and place flowers here Saturday in rememberence of the young boy who died earlier this week.

WINK News came back out to the scene after a family member reached out saying there were still human remains at the scene of the hit-and-run.

WINK News has reached out to authorities to confirm that the scene was still active this morning.

The suspect has not yet been found. People who live nearby say they see people speed up and down this street every day and they know it is a problem

They said it’s not the first accident they’ve seen along this road either –

One neighbor said two years ago another child was hit and killed on this road.

“Why here? It’s very sad. Because two years ago, we had another death as a young man was hit by a dump truck. Child, a 12-year-old child was hit by a truck. It’s just it’s a constant problem. We need help with it,” the neighbor said.