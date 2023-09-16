Keep Lee County Beautiful leads beach clean-up

Crowd at a Lee County beach. Credit: WINK News

With Hurricanes Ian and Idalia, Southwest Florida beaches have taken a toll. People are working to get their sandy beaches back with International Coastal Clean-up Day.

Keep Lee County Beautiful has partnered with neighboring cities and organizations to clean coastal areas from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Meeting spots were arranged from Bonita Springs to Boca Grand. Some organizations are providing gloves and hand sanitizer but all are recommending bringing sunscreen.

Locations and details are on the Keep Lee County Beautiful website.