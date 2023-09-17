Tropical Storm Nigel expected to develop into major hurricane

The National Hurricane Center does not expect Nigel to impact Florida, but it’s still worth noting that it is the 15th storm this season.

We’ve had 5 hurricanes with 3 of those becoming major hurricanes.

Nigel has maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph and is now moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph.

“While it is unclear to know without recent microwave imagery if Nigel is in the early stages of developing an inner core, the improvement of the larger-scale structure on satellite suggests further intensification is likely,” said the NHC.

Margot’s wind speeds are down to 40 mph.

Post-tropical Lee continues to deliver gusty winds to Atlantic Canada. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

