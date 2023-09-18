Ducklings trapped in soffit reunited with mother by Cape Coral Fire Department

Cape Coral firefighters rescuing trapped ducks. CREDIT: CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT

Three ducklings trapped in a soffit have been rescued and reunited with their mother thanks to Cape Coral firefighters in Southwest Florida’s largest city.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the ducklings were stuck in the soffit, which is part of a rain gutter, of a newly constructed home in Cape Coral.

Firefighters found and rescued the baby ducks and quickly reunited them with the mother duck.

It’s possible when the home was being constructed, the mother duck had a nest the soffit installers were unaware of.

Cape Coral firefighters rescuing trapped ducks. CREDIT: CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT Family posing with Cape Coral firefighters with the duck family. CREDIT: CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT

Luckily, the quick and careful work of the Cape Coral Fire Department saved the duck family, who will ideally find a safer place to nest in SWFL soon.