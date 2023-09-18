Family of black bears spotted in Golden Gate Estates neighborhood

Move over, Goldilocks. This family of black bears is moving in, and there are five of them.

The furry family has been spotted multiple times in a neighborhood in Golden Gate Estates and has truly made a home for themselves.

“We had some coolers that one of the little cubs like tried to climb over, and of course, it toppled over, and he toppled over,” said Brittany Riddle, neighbor.

Even though these new set of neighbors are a bit rambunctious, residents in this Golden Gate Estates neighborhood wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love seeing them, and I want to continue to see them for as long as possible,” said Mo Rahman, neighbor.

Of course, it wouldn’t hurt if the bears stopped destroying trash cans.

“If you put it out the night before, yeah, chances are they’re gonna get to it,” Riddle said.

Though these bears are extremely cute, the FWC does want to remind you that they are wild animals.

That’s why you have to be safe and diligent when they’re near. If you want them to stop visiting your home, the best thing you can do is to stop leaving out the trash or food.

As soon as the food source is gone, they’ll stop visiting your property.