Hurricane Nigel forecast to become a major hurricane Tuesday

The National Hurricane Centers 5 a.m., Monday advisory states that Hurricane Nigel is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday.
This hurricane season has had 5 hurricanes, 3 of which become major hurricanes.
Nigel has maximum sustained wind speeds of 80 mph and is now moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph.
According to the NHC, a gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.
According to current models, Nigel will not be a threat to Florida.
WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Nigel.