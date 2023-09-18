Hurricane Nigel forecast to become a major hurricane Tuesday

Hurricane Nigel 5.am. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Hurricane Centers 5 a.m., Monday advisory states that Hurricane Nigel is expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday.

This hurricane season has had 5 hurricanes, 3 of which become major hurricanes.

Nigel has maximum sustained wind speeds of 80 mph and is now moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph.

According to the NHC, a gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

According to current models, Nigel will not be a threat to Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Nigel.