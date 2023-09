Antonio Ismael Lopez Gomez. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man for stabbing another person at an Edgewood Avenue apartment, Monday morning.

According to the FMPD, Antonio Ismael Lopez-Gomez, 26, was arrested following an isolated incident between Lopez-Gomez and the victim at 4100 Edgewood Ave.

FMPD interviewing people following a fight between two people. Credit: WINK

The cause of the altercation remains under investigation.

Lopez-Gomez has been charged with aggravated battery.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.