Mental Health Monday: Helping children cope with death

Death is a difficult subject to discuss, especially with children. Parents often struggle to communicate the topic with their children.

A particularly sensitive topic when discussing death is when a child passes.

On Sept. 15, a 15-year-old teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver in LaBelle.

The grief can oftentimes be too overwhelming and difficult to process for children.

Counseling services are available for children who struggle with coping with loss, but what can parents do for their children to help them grieve?

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Taylor Petras sat down with Dr. Susan King of Lee Health to discuss how parents can navigate their children to understand, cope and recover after dealing with loss.

Watch the full interview above.