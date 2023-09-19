Hurricane Nigel forecast to intensify; updates in Atlantic

Hurricane Nigel 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

The National Hurricane Center states Hurricane Nigel is forecast to strengthen through early Wednesday, with weakening likely on Thursday and Friday.

Nigel is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

As of the 5 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Nigel has maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph and is now moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph.

According to the NHC, a gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to have a 30% chance to form near the Southeastern coast of the United States within the next seven days.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday. NHC reports a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression within the next seven days.

According to current models, all three developments are not a threat to Southwest Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Nigel.