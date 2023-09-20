Collier County tourism industry sets goals for 2023-24 fiscal year

Despite Hurricane Ian damaging beaches, flooding restaurants and shutting down major hotels for more than six months to start the 2022-23 fiscal year, Collier County reported economic impact from tourists reached $3.4 billion by July.

“We’re going to be behind last year because of loss of our momentum through the hurricane, but occupancy has remained pretty solid, all things considered,” Collier County Tourism Director Paul Beirnes said during Monday’s Tourist Development Council meeting before setting his sights on goals for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In 2022, the total economic impact from tourism amounted to more than $4.4 billion.

