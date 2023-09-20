Hurricane Nigel upgraded to a category 2 storm; updates in Atlantic

Hurricane Nigel 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Centers 5 a.m., Wednesday advisory, Hurricane Nigel has been upgraded to a category 2 storm as it continues to traverse north.

Nigel is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Nigel has maximum sustained wind speeds of 100 mph and continues moving toward the north-northwest at around 16 mph.

According to the NHC, a gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to have a 30% chance of forming near the Southeastern coast of the United States within the next seven days.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday. NHC reports a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression within the next seven days.

According to current models, all three developments are not a threat to Southwest Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Nigel.