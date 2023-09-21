Category 1 Hurricane Nigel rapidly moves northeastward; updates in Atlantic

Hurricane Nigel 5 a.m. cone. Credit: The Weather Authority

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Thursday advisory, Category 1 Hurricane Nigel continues to gain speed while traveling northeastward.

It was a Category 2 for a few hours prior and is now forecast to continue weakening and become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Nigel has maximum sustained wind speeds of 85 mph and continues moving toward the northeast at around 30 mph.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to have a 40% chance of forming near the Southeastern coast of the United States within the next seven days.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday. NHC reports a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression within the next seven days.

According to current models, all three developments are not a threat to Southwest Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding Hurricane Nigel.