Tropical Wave has a 90% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory states that showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 500 miles west southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This area of low pressure has an 90% chance of forming into a tropical depression within the next seven days.

Meanwhile, the NHC reports of a potential Tropical System 16, forecast with an 80% chance to form Friday near the Southeastern coast of Florida.

The NHC has initiated a storm surge warning and a tropical storm warning throughout several east coast areas of North Carolina.

The system is moving toward the north near 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, NHC reports.

Some additional strengthening is forecast throughout Friday and Saturday. The low area of pressures is expected to become a tropical storm before it reaches the coast of North Carolina.

The low pressure is likely to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and high surf to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic United States coastline on Friday and into the weekend, according to NHC.

According to current models, both developments are not a threat to Southwest Florida.

WINK News will keep updating information regarding the potential tropical system 16.