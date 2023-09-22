City of Naples names new police chief

Ciro Dominguez has been chosen as the new Naples police chief.

He was one of the three finalists. The others were Kristen Ziman and Matthew Fletcher.

Being well qualified is important because becoming Naples’ new police chief comes with way more than just the title. It comes with a mission: protecting the citizens, building morale, and leading the department.

Dominguez told Wink News that he’s got the skills to lead, thanks to his time as a colonel in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“What I take away from all my experiences is how we should treat people, and if we treat people well, that’s the big difference,” Dominguez said.

Chief Dominguez will take charge on October 16.