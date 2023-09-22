Sanibel and Captiva’s growing resurgence after Hurricane Ian continues

Islands hammered by the destruction of Hurricane Ian have the opportunity to make their comebacks now. Sanibel and Captiva struggled to make their comeback in comparison to other islands.

When Hurricane Ian made landfall, the islands were stripped of what made them special. However, the islands are getting their first chance to show off starting Friday.

The ninth annual Grasshopper Fest starts Friday night. WINK News spoke with people at the Green Flash restaurant and the Sanibel Island Beach Resort, both of which had reopenings on Friday.

“I think one of the things that’s important is the barrier island did his job. The barrier island is to protect greater Lee County. And so, unfortunately, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Captiva Boca Grande we all we all took a serious hit in this storm,” said Richard Johnson, the mayor of Sanibel.

The Sanibel Beach Resort has opened up 98 more rooms, quadrupling the number available since Hurricane Ian.

WINK News will be at Island Hopper Fest throughout the evening. The event lasts through the weekend and features several free performances by singers and songwriters.