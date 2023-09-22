Teen and exterminator chase down home intruders

A 17-year-old named Hunter said he came face-to-face with two armed intruders inside his Cape Coral home Friday morning.

“I mean, they also froze thought. They didn’t look really experienced. I mean, because we both just kind of just sat there and looked at each other in the eyes for a good 5 to 10 seconds before either of them said anything,” Hunter said.

Once caught, the two burglars ran out of the home, and the Hunter chased after them, helped by a nearby exterminator.

The exterminator was headed to a job when the teen saw him and asked for help.

Once quickly informed, the exterminator picked up the chase and helped police nab the suspect.

WINK News reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department for information about what happened–including the identity of the man who was apparently detained in the neighborhood–and will bring you those answers as soon as we get a response.