SWFL High School Football: Week 5

Week 5 of High School Football in SWFL saw a lot of action once again. It was highlighted by the WINK News Game of the Week as undefeated Estero traveled to Estero to take on the Wildcats, who won three straight. You can catch the highlights here courtesy of WINK Sports Reporter Zach Oliveri.

Friday Scores:

Cape Coral 0 at Estero 38 final

Riverdale 43 at Cypress Lake 29 final

Fort Myers 44 at Charlotte 18 final

Bonita Springs 7 at Mariner 46 final

Golden Gate 35 at Gulf Coast 7 final

Barron Collier 28 at Immokalee 21 final

Manatee 31 at Port Charlotte 24 final

Miami Killian 14 at Naples 52

Bishop Verot 42 at Sarasota 7

Bayshore 50 at DeSoto 21 final

Palmetto Ridge 6 at Lely 20 final

North Port 29 at Gateway 15 final

Oasis 42 at SFCA 0 final

LaBelle 9 at Florida Christian 2 final

ECS 35 at Aubrey Rogers 0 final

True North Classical 21 at First Baptist 8 final

St. John Neumann 15 at St. Petersburg Catholic 27 final

Dunbar 35 at Clewiston 7 final

Gateway Charter 0 at Moore Haven 58 final

Community School of Naples 14 at Northside Christian 0 final

Warner Christian Academy 32 at Marco Island Academy 20 Final

