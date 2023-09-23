SWFL High School Football: Week 5

Week 5 of High School Football in SWFL saw a lot of action once again. It was highlighted by the WINK News Game of the Week as undefeated Estero traveled to Estero to take on the Wildcats, who won three straight. You can catch the highlights here courtesy of WINK Sports Reporter Zach Oliveri.
Friday Scores:
Cape Coral 0 at Estero 38 final
Riverdale 43 at Cypress Lake 29 final
Fort Myers 44 at Charlotte 18 final
Bonita Springs 7 at Mariner 46 final
Golden Gate 35 at Gulf Coast 7 final
Barron Collier 28 at Immokalee 21 final
Manatee 31 at Port Charlotte 24 final
Miami Killian 14 at Naples 52
Bishop Verot 42 at Sarasota 7
Bayshore 50 at DeSoto 21 final
Palmetto Ridge 6 at Lely 20 final
North Port 29 at Gateway 15 final
Oasis 42 at SFCA 0 final
LaBelle 9 at Florida Christian 2 final
ECS 35 at Aubrey Rogers 0 final
True North Classical 21 at First Baptist 8 final
St. John Neumann 15 at St. Petersburg Catholic 27 final
Dunbar 35 at Clewiston 7 final
Gateway Charter 0 at Moore Haven 58 final
Community School of Naples 14 at Northside Christian 0 final
Warner Christian Academy 32 at Marco Island Academy 20 Final