Tropical Wave expected to become a Depression Saturday

Ophelia made landfall Saturday morning in North Carolina as a strong tropical storm.

“On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will move across eastern North Carolina this morning, and then move into southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula by the end of Saturday into and Sunday,” stated the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC also updated its discussion on Invest 90-L which is located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system has become better organized. The NHC stated further development is expected and a tropical depression will likely form Saturday.

The system is forecast to move westward at 10 to 15 mph for the next few days, and then turn west-northwestward or northwestward starting Tuesday.

According to current models, Invest 90-L is not a threat to Southwest Florida.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information regarding any tropical activity.