Boil water notice in effect for Lehigh Acres

(CREDIT: WINK News)

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) has issued a notice of an 8-inch water main break due to a third-party bore contractor.

Since Friday, Sept. 22, 1,941 customer connections have been affected. Customers along Beth Stacey Boulevard and Homestead Road between Beth Stacey Boulevard and Alabama are without service.

This includes the Presbyterian Homes, Ibis Landing, and Copperhead Communities. Also affected is the Business District (Winne Dixie, Publix, Microtel and Quality Inn) as well as the Sheriff Station and Hope Hospice.

Crews are on site, and the break has been isolated. Once services are restored, water samples will be collected and taken to a Florida Department of Health-certified laboratory. All affected customers will be under a Boil Water Advisory.

The FGUA provides a Boil Water Notice Advisory under the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). In the meantime, the FGUA advises that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil for a period of one minute is sufficient to ensure the water is free of possible bacteria or viruses. Bottled water may also be used.