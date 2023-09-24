Cape Coral intersection affected by traffic signal construction

The Fort Myers intersection and roads affected by construction (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Traffic signal construction for a Cape Coral intersection may cause some closures.

A new traffic signal will be placed at Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway. Construction crews will place the mast arms on the vertical poles of the new traffic signal from 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24 until 2 a.m., Monday, Sept. 25.

The speed limit on Del Prado Boulevard approaching the De Navarra intersection is reduced from 50 mph to 35 mph to ensure the safety of motorists and construction crews. Left turns onto Del Prado from De Navarra are restricted throughout construction.

The traffic signal is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area and are encouraged to avoid this intersection during construction hours if possible.