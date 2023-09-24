Tropical Storm Philippe expected to strengthen

Tropical Storm Philippe track (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)



The National Hurricane Center expects Philippe to continue its westward motion over the next few days, with a turn towards the west-northwest and northwest around the middle of the week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days. Tropical developments in the Atlantic (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

And, The Weather Authority is also kepping an eye on a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. According to the NHC, it has a 40% chance of developing over the next seven days.

It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development.

NHC update on Post-tropical Ophelia:

Coastal flooding will continue along portions of Chesapeake Bay and its tidal rivers through Sunday.

Heavy rainfall from Ophelia may produce localized flash and urban flooding impacts across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states from Virginia to New Jersey through Sunday.

Swells generated by Ophelia will affect much of the U.S. east coast through the remainder of the weekend, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip currents.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information regarding any tropical activity.