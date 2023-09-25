New Naples aquatic complex opening soon

Location of the new Naples Aquatic Center (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Bring your flippers! The Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park Aquatic Complex is ready to open.

According to the Collier County Government, the new aquatic complex, located at 810 39th Avenue N. E., in Naples, will open to the public on Monday, October 2, at 10:00 a.m.

Get ready to dive at the 8,686-square-foot aquatic complex. The complex has a 25-yard by 25-meter heated pool, a children’s activity pool, a wading pool, a 177-foot open slide, a 122-foot closed slide, one 1-meter springboard, and one 3-meter springboard.

Many swimming, aerobic and general lessons are offered throughout the year in instructed classes.

The hours of operation will be open Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.