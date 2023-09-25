Hurricane Ian victim files lawsuit against contractor

Joe Salvaggio (CREDIT WINK News)

A Fort Myers Beach man has sued his contractor for fraud for not performing work to repair his home that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

We introduced you to 84-year-old Joe Salvaggio back in August.

His house was still in shambles after paying $40,000 for hurricane repairs that mostly went undone.

It got so bad that Salvaggio, at one point, said he didn’t want to live.

The lawsuit alleges fraud, civil theft, and exploitation of the elderly, among other things, against “ENBS Painting and More.”

The contractor had, in the past, promised to refund some of the money but never did, according to Salvaggio.

WINK News called the contractor for comment but has not heard back.