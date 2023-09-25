Man wanted after allegedly flashing girl in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

A man is on the run after, investigators allege, he flashed his privates to a child.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, a little girl was waiting for the bus in her Lehigh Acres neighborhood.

That’s when, according to investigators, Christian Castro Chinchilla drove over in an old black sedan, pulled down his pants, and started touching himself in front of the girl.

She ran away and told an adult.

During further investigation, Chinchilla was identified as a registered sex offender from Miami who is also on probation.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.