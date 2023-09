Downtown fort Myers Beach (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Get the flashlights! The Town of Fort Myers Beach released a notice that power may go out very soon for a few hours.

According to the town, Florida Power and Light announced that there is a faulty switch cabinet under the bridge.

FPL is planning to replace it at 4 p.m. Monday. The work is expected to take three hours.It is expected to impact the entire downtown district and north to Bowditch.