Trico Shrimp Company closes after hurricane and financial disputes

Trico Shrimp Company is closing after more than 45 years in Fort Myers Beach.

Owners Christine Gala and Dennis Henderson had an ongoing financial dispute before Hurricane Ian, but the hurricane only made things worse.

“We loved it. We were like a tourist attraction, people would come and they wanted to watch the boats unload. They wanted to see how we graded shrimp where the shrimp were, and it was a great educational tool,” said Gala. Entrance to the Trico Shrimp Company (CREDIT: WINK News)

“We’re not deciding to close,” said Henderson. “I think the hurricane decided that, and it’s gonna be hard to do anything to reopen.”

The Galas plan to open another seafood market. The Hendersons also plan to stay involved in the seafood business.