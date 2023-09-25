Tropical Storm Philippe remains steady; Updates in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m., Monday advisory states Tropical Storm Philippe is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph.

This general motion is expected throughout Monday and Tuesday, with a gradual turn to the northwest by mid-week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Meanwhile, The Weather Authority is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. According to the NHC, it has an 80% chance of developing over the next seven days.

It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to some gradual development.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms has gathered in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It has a 10% chance of developing over the next seven days.

The Weather Authority will continue to update information regarding any tropical activity.