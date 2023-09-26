Traffic delays expected on Mooring Line Drive

Map of sewer line work on Mooring Line Drive, between US41 and Crayton Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

Get the GPS ready! The City of Naples announced that work on Mooring Line Drive may create traffic delays.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the City’s Public Works Department will be performing sanitary sewer lining work on Mooring Line Drive, between US41 and Crayton Road.

Due to the location of the existing sanitary sewer on Mooring Line Drive, temporary traffic control devices and flaggers will be set up to facilitate vehicle movements through the work zone.

The City of Naples advises that motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians be alert when near the construction zone.