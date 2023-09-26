FGCU men’s basketball back on the court

Lace-up and get ready: the FGCU Eagles are back on the court, preparing for the 2023 basketball season.

This is year two of the Pat Chambers era as the team tries to return stronger than last season.

This is a moment Forward Keeshawn Kellman has been waiting months for.

“When I entered the transfer portal, I wanted to go to a place where I felt I was a great fit, where there was a great culture and a great group of players and coaches who wanted to win and could get better and could develop winning habits,” Kellman said.

Kellman felt that here, and he knows what it takes to win, especially in the NCAA tournament.

He was on the Princeton team that made it to the Sweet 16.

The Eagles hope to go dancing again for the first time since 2017.

This week, FGCU added the final four-team FAU to this year’s schedule. They’ll come to town on Dec. 30.

The Eagles open the season on the road at Indiana on Nov. 7.