Southwest Florida golfer preparing to compete in first-ever Florida Adaptive Open

Every day, there’s a good chance you’ll find Quinn Fitzgerald, 22, out on the golf course launching golf balls from the tee box.

“Quinn’s superpower is actually very, very acute hearing. In fact, we say he can hear the wings of a butterfly, and so that creates some very great opportunities,” said Quinn’s father, Mike Fitzgerald.

Quinn began playing when he was 13 and has been hooked ever since, even competing in the Special Olympics.

“I learned how to place the ball in the fairway every time,” said Quinn.

Quinn will put his skills to the test at the first-ever Florida Adaptive Open. Quinn Fitzgerald driving. CREDIT: WINK News

“He’s gonna be nervous, obviously. But he calls me his daddy caddy, so I’m going to be busy. I’m going to be like, ‘OK, point down here,’ and of course, my fingers and toes crossed that he hits one of his natural drives that just take off and land 200-plus yards away,” said Mike.

The Florida Adaptive Open starts on Sunday at South Course, a course at the Innisbrook Resort and Club.